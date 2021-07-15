OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Head to Head Analysis

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OmniComm Systems and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.26%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Risk & Volatility

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 38.52 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.63

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

