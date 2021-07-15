ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.