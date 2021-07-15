Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten Sells 17,250,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.