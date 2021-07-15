OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $128,526.06 and approximately $252,850.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00108655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00148675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,568.53 or 0.99876524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003180 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.