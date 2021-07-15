Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Oracle reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.28. 860,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,291,454. Oracle has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.