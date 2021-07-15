Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.60. Oracle has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

