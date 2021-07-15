Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 572.31%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ORMP shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

