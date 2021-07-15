OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $17.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $700.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.98 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

