Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

