Orchid Hits Market Cap of $195.85 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $195.85 million and $28.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00050383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00859624 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,402,109 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

