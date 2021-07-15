Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells $38,000.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.
Shares of BPSR opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.