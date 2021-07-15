Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells $38,000.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

Shares of BPSR opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.