OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.75

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OGI. CIBC raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 114,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $791.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

