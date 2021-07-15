OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at ATB Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.90.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

