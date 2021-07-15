Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $83,282.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00113838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,726.12 or 0.99882449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.01004986 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

