Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 34,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,388,560.00.

Shares of TRHC opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

