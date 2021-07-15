OST Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $232,475.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $232,475.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00050584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00846517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005441 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

