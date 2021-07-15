Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Otonomy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Otonomy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

