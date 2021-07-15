Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

OTTR opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 20.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

