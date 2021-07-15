Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 214.2% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,422.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 473,052 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

