Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $92.96. 563,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,662. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.