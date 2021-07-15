Oxygen Price Hits $1.36 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Oxygen has a market cap of $79.33 million and $262,758.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,500,749 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

