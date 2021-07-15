Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 636,966 shares.The stock last traded at $53.91 and had previously closed at $54.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

