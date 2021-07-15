PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 8th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.75 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.