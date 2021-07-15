PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 8th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.75 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.
In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
