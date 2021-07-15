Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of PCFBY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 0.59. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

