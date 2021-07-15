Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 42,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

