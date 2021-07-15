Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $137.16 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

