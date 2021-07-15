PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Position Lifted by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 973,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,044 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp comprises 4.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $37,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,601. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

