PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Raised to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

MPGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.50 on Monday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

