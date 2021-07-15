PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $226,500.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $226,500.00.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00.

Shares of PD stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in PagerDuty by 119.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 21.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

