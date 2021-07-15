Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 2,113,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,177. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Panasonic had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.