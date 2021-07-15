PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $333.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.67 or 0.00043532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00856376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 196,202,450 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

