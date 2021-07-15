Pangolin Hits Market Cap of $24.50 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Pangolin has a market cap of $24.50 million and $521,152.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003595 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00115217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00150297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,038.97 or 1.00514161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.00980960 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.