PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

