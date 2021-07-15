Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.98.

POU stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.42. 143,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,597. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.80. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$17.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

