Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Sells $214,959.90 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

