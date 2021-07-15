PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $127,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in PayPal by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 79,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $300.75 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.50 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

