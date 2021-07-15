PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $300.00 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.50 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $352.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

