PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce sales of $23.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.50 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $88.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $91.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $251.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

