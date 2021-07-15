PCHAIN Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00858203 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

