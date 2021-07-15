PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,242 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $31,527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 6,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.11.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

