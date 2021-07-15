PDT Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.