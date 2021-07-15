PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,451 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,296,159 shares of company stock worth $263,603,723 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,107. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

