PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.46. 14,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.11. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

