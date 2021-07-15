PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,613 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $24,575,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after buying an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,891. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

