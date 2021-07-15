Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 839,692 shares.The stock last traded at $31.38 and had previously closed at $31.48.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

