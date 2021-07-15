Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Trading 3.2% Higher

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) shares traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.63 and last traded at $81.50. 4,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 268,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $108,157.50. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

