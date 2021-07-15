PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

