PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $155.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

