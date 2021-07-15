PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $155.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

