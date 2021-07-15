PepsiCo (PEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP):
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $154.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – PepsiCo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
PepsiCo stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.49. The company had a trading volume of 174,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $155.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.56.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
