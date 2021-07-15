PepsiCo (PEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP):

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $154.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PepsiCo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.49. The company had a trading volume of 174,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $155.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

